Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Premium
Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Big-ticket deals in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors dominated the list of private equity and venture capital transactions this week, followed by healthcare, fintech and financial services.  PE and VC investors committed a total of $817.5 million in the week through Friday, higher than last week's $763 million. The total ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

General

Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

Premium
Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

General

Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

Premium
Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

General

Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

General

Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

Premium
Grapevine: Madison World, Tata Capital, InfraMarket, M&M and Pavestone in news

General

Grapevine: Madison World, Tata Capital, InfraMarket, M&M and Pavestone in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, GIC eye Haier India stake; Rosneft plans Nayara exit

General

Grapevine: TPG, GIC eye Haier India stake; Rosneft plans Nayara exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW