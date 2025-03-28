Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Premium
Big-ticket deals in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors dominated the list of private equity and venture capital transactions this week, followed by healthcare, fintech and financial services. PE and VC investors committed a total of $817.5 million in the week through Friday, higher than last week's $763 million. The total ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.