Grapevine: ChrysCap may bet on Karam Safety; Agara in funding news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm ChrysCapital is in talks to invest about $100 million (around Rs 904 crore) for a significant minority stake in industrial safety equipment maker Karam Safety, Moneycontrol reported, citing people aware of the development. EY’s investment banking arm is advising the Noida-based Karam on the transaction, per the report. Karam, ......