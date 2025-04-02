Grapevine: Infra.Market, Innoven, ICICI Venture, and Greenko founders in news

Premium
Building material marketplace Infra.Market’s venture debt backers are seeking to offload a stake worth up to $30 million (about Rs 257 crore) in a secondary transaction before it files for an initial public offering, a media report said. Innoven Capital, Strides Ventures, and Trifecta Capital, which collectively hold around 1.5% in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.