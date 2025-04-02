Grapevine: Infra.Market, Innoven, ICICI Venture, and Greenko founders in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Infra.Market, Innoven, ICICI Venture, and Greenko founders in news

Grapevine: Infra.Market, Innoven, ICICI Venture, and Greenko founders in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 02 Apr 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Infra.Market, Innoven, ICICI Venture, and Greenko founders in news
Infra.Market co-founders Aaditya Sharda (left) and Souvik Sengupta

Building material marketplace Infra.Market’s venture debt backers are seeking to offload a stake worth up to $30 million (about Rs 257 crore) in a secondary transaction before it files for an initial public offering, a media report said.  Innoven Capital, Strides Ventures, and Trifecta Capital, which collectively hold around 1.5% in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, PhysicsWallah, Drishti IAS, Bain Capital, Emcure, Prosus in news

General

Grapevine: KKR, PhysicsWallah, Drishti IAS, Bain Capital, Emcure, Prosus in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

General

Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Premium
Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

General

Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

Premium
Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

General

Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

Premium
Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

General

Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

General

Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW