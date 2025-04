Grapevine: KKR, PhysicsWallah, Drishti IAS, Bain Capital, Emcure, Prosus in news

Premium (From left) Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, CFO Amit Sachdeva, and co-founder Prateek Maheshwari

Private equity firm KKR is in talks to acquire Leixir Dental Laboratory, which operates six dental laboratories in the US and a digital design and manufacturing facility in Gurugram, a media report said. KKR is looking to buy Leixir from US-based Comvest Investment Partners at a valuation of $200-$250 million, The ......