Pranos, OZi and Kidbea raise fresh funding

Pranos Fusion team

A deep-tech startup Pranos Fusion and two companies in the childcare segment, OZi and Kidbea, raised early stage funds in separate rounds from existing and new investors.

Pranos

Pranos Fusion, a deep-tech startup developing compact magnetic fusion technology, has raised $6.8 million (Rs 63.7 crore) in an early-stage funding round, co-led by pi Ventures and Ankur Capital.

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Existing investor Industrial47, along with new investors such as Lalit Keshre of Groww and Bhukhanwala Industries also participated in the round.

The company, founded in 2024 by Shaurya Kaushal and Roshan George, is building tokamak technology to commercialise fusion energy, according to its website.

It will use the funds to improve the technology stack, including the commissioning of a tokamak. The funding will also be directed toward team expansion and the build-out of testing facilities, it said.



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OZi, a quick commerce platform for all kinds of baby and kids’ products, has bagged $6.2 million (around Rs 58 crore) in a Series A round led by RTP Global.

Existing investors Blume Ventures, Huddle Ventures, and Zeropearl VC also participated in the round. Angel investors Kishore Biyani and the founders of Unacademy, Mosaic Wellness, Livspace, Vetic, Magicpin, Spinny, Pristyn Care and Handpicked, also participated in the round.

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The Gurugram-based quick commerce platform, founded in 2025, delivers baby and kids’ products, across categories including apparel, toys, baby gear and everyday essentials.

It had raised $3.3 million in a seed round in October 2025 led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Huddle Ventures, Zeropearl VC and Untitled Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to deepen OZi’s presence across Gurugram and NCR, strengthen brand and trust, invest in technology and operational capability, and expand its curated assortment.

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Kidbea, a bamboo-led kidswear and childcare brand, has pocketed Rs 30 crore (around $3.2 million) in its Series A funding round led by Enrission India Capital.

Inflection Point Ventures, LetsVenture, FE Securities and its existing investors including Venture Catalysts and Lead Angels, along with new individual investors such as Ghazal Alagh, Roman Saini, Sumit Jalan and Ajay Aggarwal among others, also participated in the round.

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Kidbea, founded in 2021, is currently operating at an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 100 crore

The Noida-based startup plans to use the funds to scale up its retail footprint by launching over 100 exclusive brand outlets and expanding into more than 200 multi-brand stores across India over the next 12–24 months.



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