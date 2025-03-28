Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 28 Mar 2025
Premium
Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn
Credit: Pixabay

Dilip Piramal, promoter of VIP Industries Ltd, has revived plans to sell a controlling stake in the listed luggage and travel accessories maker, a media report said.  The development comes nearly six months after talks with private equity firm Advent International due to valuation disagreements, Mint reported, citing people aware of ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

General

Deals Digest: Infra, green energy transactions hog the limelight

Premium
Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

General

Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

Premium
Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

General

Grapevine: True North, Infinity Fincorp, Groww, BluSmart and Ashok Leyland in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

General

Grapevine: TPG, Siemens Gamesa, Zepto, and Manipal Hospitals in news

Premium
Grapevine: Madison World, Tata Capital, InfraMarket, M&M and Pavestone in news

General

Grapevine: Madison World, Tata Capital, InfraMarket, M&M and Pavestone in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, GIC eye Haier India stake; Rosneft plans Nayara exit

General

Grapevine: TPG, GIC eye Haier India stake; Rosneft plans Nayara exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW