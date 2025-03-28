Grapevine: VIP revives stake sale talks; Beams Fintech Fund to invest $58 mn

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Dilip Piramal, promoter of VIP Industries Ltd, has revived plans to sell a controlling stake in the listed luggage and travel accessories maker, a media report said. The development comes nearly six months after talks with private equity firm Advent International due to valuation disagreements, Mint reported, citing people aware of ......