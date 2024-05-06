Grapevine: JSW Neo, Macquarie in race for Ayana Renewable; KKR set to buy Healthium from Apax

JSW Neo Energy and Sekura Energy, alongside Masdar, Sembcorp, and Macquarie, have made non-binding offers for a controlling stake in Ayana Renewable Power, majority owned by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a media report said. NIIF is poised to move forward by shortlisting suitors over the coming weeks. Subsequently, two, or at most ......