Grapevine: JB Chemicals gets more suitors; Disney set to exit Tata Play
By Sreeja Biswas

  • 24 May 2024
Indian drugmakers Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Torrent Pharma are in the race to acquire JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from private equity firm KKR, a media report said.  Citing people familiar with the matter, The Economic Times reported that high valuation has deterred some PE firms from bidding for JB ......

