Grapevine: Haldiram promoters resist PE offers; Stripe may buy stake in SBI Payments

Premium Credit: Reuters

Promoters of Haldiram Snacks Foods are reluctant to sell their stakes to private equity (PE) firms and have dismissed reports of selling the company, despite non-binding offers from private equity firms, a media report said. The promoters are not selling out. They are unimpressed with this valuation, the Business Standard reported, citing a ......