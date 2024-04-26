Grapevine: Advent International eyes Apollo 24/7 stake ; Lohum mulls fresh capital

Premium
Advent International is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Apollo 24/7, Apollo Hospitals' digital healthcare platform, a media report said. The private equity fund is expected to invest about Rs 2,100 crore ($250 million), which would value Apollo 24/7 at around Rs 17,000 crore ($2 billion), The Economic Times reported, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.