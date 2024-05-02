Grapevine: Juniper Green mulls IPO; Tiger Global-backed Innovaccer seeks funding

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Delhi-based renewable energy firm Juniper Green Energy is in talks with investment banks to explore the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO), a media report said. The IPO could potentially raise $200-250 million (Rs 1,700-2,100 crore) or more, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Funds raised from the IPO, if realized, ......