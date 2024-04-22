facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Meet the Indian firms that beat NVIDIA, Tesla in global value creators ranking

Meet the Indian firms that beat NVIDIA, Tesla in global value creators ranking

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 22 Apr 2024
Premium
Meet the Indian firms that beat NVIDIA, Tesla in global value creators ranking
Akshay Kohli, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group

Chip giant Nvidia and Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla might be the darling of investors worldwide but three lesser-known Indian companies have beaten the two American giants when it comes to creating shareholder wealth. Broadly, a total of 109 companies from India made it to the Value Creators Report released ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Meet the Indian firms that beat NVIDIA, Tesla in global value creators ranking

General

Meet the Indian firms that beat NVIDIA, Tesla in global value creators ranking

Premium
Tribe Capital's Raj Juneja on building the India vehicle, its thesis, challenges and more

General

Tribe Capital's Raj Juneja on building the India vehicle, its thesis, challenges and more

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo to refinance debt as IPO delayed; Tata-Pegatron deal moves ahead

General

Grapevine: Oyo to refinance debt as IPO delayed; Tata-Pegatron deal moves ahead

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

General

Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

Premium
Grapevine: Mizuho, NBD Emirates eye Avendus; Zepto turns to PEs after Flipkart stalemate

General

Grapevine: Mizuho, NBD Emirates eye Avendus; Zepto turns to PEs after Flipkart stalemate

Premium
Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

General

Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

Advertisement