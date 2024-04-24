Grapevine: General Atlantic mulls Rubicon IPO; Airtel Eyes Vodafone's Indus Stake

Premium

Private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks with investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) of its majority-owned portfolio company, Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd, a media report said. General Atlantic has been meeting with investment banks over the past few weeks to explore various options for the IPO. Discussions are in ......