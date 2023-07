Grapevine: Warburg eyes stake in lens maker; Punjab State Power looks to acquire stressed asset

Premium Credit: Pexels

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which has backed companies like boAt, Ola, Avanse Financial, Good Host Spaces, Vistaar Finance and MyGlamm, is in advanced discussions to acquire an Indian firm, a media report said. The New York-headquartered PE firm, which has more than $80 billion in assets under management and ......