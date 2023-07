Grapevine: Warburg eyes Brookfield’s IT services bet; Concord, Manappuram arm gear up for IPOs

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is in advanced talks to acquire an IT services business owned by Brookfield Asset Management, a media report said, citing three people close to the matter. The US-based PE player is in the fray with other investors such as Sagility and Veritas Capital to buy ......