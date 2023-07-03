facebook-page-view
  Grapevine: TVS shelves EV fundraising; SBI rejects NARCL offer for NPA portfolio

Grapevine: TVS shelves EV fundraising; SBI rejects NARCL offer for NPA portfolio

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 03 Jul 2023
Grapevine: TVS shelves EV fundraising; SBI rejects NARCL offer for NPA portfolio
Credit: Reuters

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd has put its fundraising plans on the backburner, a media report said, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. It was planning to raise capital for capacity expansion and new launches for its EV arm.  The OEM (original equipment manufacturer), which kickstarted the process to ......

