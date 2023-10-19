Grapevine: TPG, others in race for pharma deal; NIIF's road portfolio on the block

Premium A screen announces the listing of TPG at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square, New York City, Jan. 13, 2022. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Multiple private equity players including Apax Partners, TPG Capital, TA Associates and Kedaara Capital are in early talks to buy a Mumbai-based pharma company that makes oral dosage formulations on contract manufacturing basis, a media report has said. The investors are looking to acquire Inventia Healthcare at a valuation of Rs ......