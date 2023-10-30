Grapevine: Tiger Global-backed Groyyo to shut trading biz; Big FM gets two bids

Premium L to R: Pratik Tiwari, Ridam Upadhyay, Subin Mitra, founders of Groyyo

Business-to-business manufacturing and automation startup Groyyo is likely to wind down its trading vertical in coming months, a media report said. Groyyo’s venture capital backers Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global have roped in consulting firm Deloitte to take a look at the trading unit, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter. Tiger Global is also engaging ......