Grapevine: RIL retail arm likely to fetch Middle East investment; ARCs to bid for distressed Vidarbha Power

Premium Mukesh Ambani | Credit: Reuters

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ retail arm, which was recently valued at $92-96 billion, is likely to get a new minority shareholder on its captable, a media report has said. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in discussions to pick up 1% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, the Financial Times reported, citing three ......