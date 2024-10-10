Grapevine: Piramal Alternatives moves closer to setting up FoF; Z47 eyeing multiple exits

Premium
Piramal Alternatives, a unit of Piramal Group that is controlled by Indian billionaire entrepreneur Ajay Piramal, has earmarked an initial corpus of about $200 million for a fund-of-funds strategy as it looks to back both private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms, as per a DealStreetAsia report on Wednesday. With ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.