Grapevine: Oyo in talks with Apollo Global to refinance loan; Dream11 buys Sixer

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Hospitality firm Oyo Hotels and Rooms, operated by Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, is in discussions with a US-based alternative asset manager to refinance a $660-million loan, a media report said. Oyo Hotels has approached Apollo Global Management Inc to refinance its loan as it seeks more time to reduce its debt after its initial public offering got delayed, Bloomberg reported, citing ......