Grapevine: Nirma leads race for healthcare deal; KKR InvIT buys Macquarie road assets

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

The Nirma Group has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a media report said. The Ahmedabad-based detergents-to-cement conglomerate emerged as the sole bidder late last week, the deadline to submit firm offers for the business, The Economic Times reported citing people close to the matter. Nirma is ......