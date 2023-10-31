Grapevine: NIIF, Macquarie may back EV charging firm; A91 Partners plans new bet

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India's quasi-sovereign fund, and Australian asset manager Macquarie Group are in early talks to pick up a minority stake in Tecso Charge Zone, a media report said. Tecso Charge Zone, which operates electric vehicle charging stations under the Charge+Zone brand, is likely to raise about Rs 300-350 crore from these investors as a part of its ......