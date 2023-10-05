Grapevine: MG Motor deal in last leg; CarDekho, Bizongo raising funding

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal and Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corp have finalised a deal for carmaker MG Motor India, a media report said. The deal may value MG Motor’s local business at $1 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter. MG Motor India is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese auto major ......