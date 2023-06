Grapevine: KKR eyes over $1-bn roads deal; Kedaara looks to sell Spandana Sphoorty

Premium Credit: Reuters

Private equity major KKR’s roads unit is in discussions to acquire a clutch of road assets from an Indian company for around Rs 9,000 crore (about $1.1 billion), a media report said. Highways Infrastructure Trust is looking to buy a portfolio of 12 road projects from Agra-based construction firm PNC ......