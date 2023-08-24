Grapevine: KKR-backed firm gets debt capital; Chiratae eyes new fund’s first close

Premium Credit: Reuters

A renewable energy company backed by private equity firm KKR has tied up Rs 2,600 crore ($315 million) in loans to finance new green power projects, a media report said. Serentica Renewables, set up by Vedanta founder and mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, has secured the 19-year loan from state-run Power Finance Corp, The Economic Times reported, citing two people close to the matter. The company will use the ......