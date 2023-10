Grapevine: JSW, Tatas weigh M&As; Venture Highway may part-exit Meesho

Premium JSW's logo on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Feb. 11, 2016. | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Indian tycoon Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group’s cement arm is in early talks to acquire the Indian subsidiary of a German cement maker, a media report said. JSW Cement, the building materials business of JSW Group, currently managed by Jindal’s son Parth Jindal, is looking to buy out Mumbai-listed Heidelberg Cement, the ......