  • Grapevine: ICICI Venture, Ranjan Pai tap consumer bets; Vedanta raises debt

Grapevine: ICICI Venture, Ranjan Pai tap consumer bets; Vedanta raises debt

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 04 Oct 2023
Premium
Grapevine: ICICI Venture, Ranjan Pai tap consumer bets; Vedanta raises debt
Puneet Nanda, MD & CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of ICICI Bank, is in discussions to invest in a New Delhi-based ethnic wear brand, a media report said.  ICICI Venture, which has backed firms including Theobroma Foods and Bharat Biotech, Oberoi Realty, Kalpataru Power, Devyani International, among others, is now looking to infuse capital ......

