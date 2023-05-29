facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans

Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 29 May 2023
Premium
Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans
Credit: Thinkstock

General Atlantic and Advent International are in advanced discussions to pick up Everstone Capital&#39;s 40.9% stake in a fast-food chain, a media report said.  For quite sometime now, private equity firm Everstone has been seeking to liquidate its stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee of Burger King in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How India's top agritech startups improved financials for FY22

TMT

How India's top agritech startups improved financials for FY22

PAG-backed Sekhmet appoints former Jubilant Ingrevia head as CEO

Finance

PAG-backed Sekhmet appoints former Jubilant Ingrevia head as CEO

Premium
Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans

General

Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans

Premium
PE-backed Molbio's Natarajan on revenue growth and why it isn't chasing M&As

Healthcare

PE-backed Molbio's Natarajan on revenue growth and why it isn't chasing M&As

Sensex, Nifty end at five-month high for second session

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at five-month high for second session

RBI chief flags stressed assets misreporting, governance gaps at some banks

Finance

RBI chief flags stressed assets misreporting, governance gaps at some banks

Advertisement