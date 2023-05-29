Grapevine: General Atlantic, Advent eye fast-food chain; Goldman sells stressed loans

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

General Atlantic and Advent International are in advanced discussions to pick up Everstone Capital's 40.9% stake in a fast-food chain, a media report said. For quite sometime now, private equity firm Everstone has been seeking to liquidate its stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee of Burger King in ......