Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: FirstCry co-founder faces tax probe; Piramal to invest in PE, VC funds

Grapevine: FirstCry co-founder faces tax probe; Piramal to invest in PE, VC funds

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 29 Aug 2023
Premium
Grapevine: FirstCry co-founder faces tax probe; Piramal to invest in PE, VC funds
Credit: Thinkstock

The income tax department is investigating an alleged tax evasion by FirstCry co-founder Supam Maheshwari, a media report said.  The department has sent notices to Maheshwari, who is also co-founder of Globalbees Brands PVt. Ltd and Xpressbees, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.    In the notices, Maheshwari was asked on why he didn’t pay more than $50 million in taxes on equity transactions ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Lightspeed backs Markato in its first Hong Kong investment

TMT

Lightspeed backs Markato in its first Hong Kong investment

Nexus-backed Apollo.io amasses $100 mn to enter unicorn club

TMT

Nexus-backed Apollo.io amasses $100 mn to enter unicorn club

Bharti Airtel's Uganda unit files for $216-mn IPO

TMT

Bharti Airtel's Uganda unit files for $216-mn IPO

Premium
Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Manufacturing

Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Premium
Trifecta Capital plans fourth venture debt fund to lift startup exposure

Finance

Trifecta Capital plans fourth venture debt fund to lift startup exposure

Gokaldas to acquire Dubai's Atraco; Medimix owner buys Future's Nilgiri Dairy

Consumer

Gokaldas to acquire Dubai's Atraco; Medimix owner buys Future's Nilgiri Dairy

Advertisement