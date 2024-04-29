Grapevine: Paras Healthcare taps banks for IPO; Forus Health explores PE funding

Premium Credit: Company

Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a hospital chain focusing on North India, has selected ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, and IIFL as the lead managers for its anticipated Rs 1,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), a media report said. The IPO preparations have commenced, with the majority of the offering, approximately Rs 800 crore, expected ......