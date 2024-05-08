Grapevine: Blackstone, Temasek, Bain eye Haldiram; SoftBank may double down on Icertis

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Private equity giants Blackstone, Temasek Holdings, and Bain Capital are weighing the acquisition of a controlling stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd (HSFPL), a media report said. The investors aim to secure a minimum 51% stake in the sweets-and-savouries manufacturer, valuing the company at $8-10 billion (Rs 66,800-83500 crore), Mint reported, citing people familiar with the ......