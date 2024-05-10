Grapevine: EQT to pare stake in Sagility; Piramal-Bain JV India RF eyes stake in Anthea

Premium Ramesh Gopalan, group CEO, Sagility

Swedish private equity firm EQT is moving forward with plans to reduce its stake in Sagility (erstwhile Hinduja Global Solutions Healthcare), by initiating a initial public offering (IPO) process, a media report said. The IPO is expected to value the healthcare business process management (BPM) firm at approximately $3 billion (25,000 crore), ......