Grapevine: Dunzo seeks more funding; Delhivery may enter new vertical

Premium
Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd, backed by the likes of Reliance Retail Ventures and Google, is looking to raise more funding from one of its shareholders, a media report said. The move comes after the cash-strapped company fell short of its target to raise $75 million by offering convertible notes, The Economic Times reported, citing ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.