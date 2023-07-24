Grapevine: Creador eyes NBFC; Byju’s to tweak loan terms

Premium A Byju's branch in Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Creador, the South and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm founded by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, is in advanced discussions to invest in an Indian non-banking financial company, a media report said. Malaysia-headquartered Creador is keen on investing in former Deutsche Bank Asia-Pacific chief Gunit Chadha-founded APAC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd at a total valuation of around Rs 2,000 crore, DealStreetAsia reported. In 2018, ......