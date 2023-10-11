Grapevine: Centrum may sell stake in housing finance business; Medimix maker seeks capital

Premium
Jaspal Bindra-led Centrum Capital is weighing possible sale of its stake in its mortgage financing business, a media report said. The Mumbai-based financial services business, which holds a 74% stake in Centrum Housing Finance, is looking to sell its stake, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the development. Private equity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.