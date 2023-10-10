Grapevine: BPEA EQT plans tech bet; Hinduja taps private credit funds for RCap deal

Premium
Private equity firm BPEA EQT is in discussions to invest in an Indian digital engineering services company, a media report said. BPEA EQT is looking to back Indium Software, DealStreetAsia reported, citing people close to the deal. The move comes soon after the company appointed former Ciklum executive Jagannath Bharadwaj as its new chief operating officer last month. The PE firm, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.