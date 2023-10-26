facebook-page-view
  • Grapevine: Blackstone-backed firm, JSW Infra mull buyouts; Wow! Momo gets funding

Grapevine: Blackstone-backed firm, JSW Infra mull buyouts; Wow! Momo gets funding

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 26 Oct 2023
Grapevine: Blackstone-backed firm, JSW Infra mull buyouts; Wow! Momo gets funding
Blackstone's headquarters in New York City. | Credit: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Quality Care India Ltd, which operates Care Hospitals and is controlled by private equity firm Blackstone, has signed a pact to take over a Kerala-based hospital chain, a media report said.   The company will be acquiring KIMS Health Management, valuing the business at Rs 3,300 crore (about $396 million), The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter.   Quality Care has agreed to buy an 80-85% stake in KIMS, ......

