Grapevine: Bain, Carlyle, QIA eye new deals; Temasek may get an exit

Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Cerberus Capital Management are set to make binding bids to buy billionaire Gautam Adani’s six-year-old shadow bank, a media report said. The three PE firms are eyeing Adani Capital as Adani looks to exit non-core businesses and conserve cash for his principal operations, The Economic Times reported, citing multiple people close to ......