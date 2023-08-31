Grapevine: AstroTalk to raise funds, Goldman may convert PharmEasy’s debt into equity

Premium The Goldman Sachs logo on the trading floor at the NYSE. | Credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Online astrology startup AstroTalk is all set to raise funding in its maiden institutional round, in what could be the largest fundraising for an astrology startup in the country, a media report has said, citing people close to the matter. The company is looking to raise $25-30 million, Entrackr reported. “AstroTalk is ......