Grapevine: Alta Capital in fray for Indian housing firm; Cred eyes M&A

Premium
Former Blackstone executive Siddhartha Gupta's real estate investment management firm Alta Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to buy out a student housing company, a media report said. Alta Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Good Host Spaces, Moneycontrol reported, citing people close to the matter. "Currently Alta Capital is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.