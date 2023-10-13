Grapevine: Alta Capital in fray for Indian housing firm; Cred eyes M&A

Premium Kunal Shah, founder, Cred

Former Blackstone executive Siddhartha Gupta's real estate investment management firm Alta Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to buy out a student housing company, a media report said. Alta Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Good Host Spaces, Moneycontrol reported, citing people close to the matter. "Currently Alta Capital is ......