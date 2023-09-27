Grapevine: ADIA may invest more in Reliance Retail; GIC plans agritech bet

Premium Credit: Reuters

Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is looking to pick up an additional stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm, a media report said. ADIA, which is already an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), is seeking to infuse $600 million into the company, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the development. ADIA bought a 1.2% stake in RRVL for ......