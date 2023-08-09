Grapevine: Adani may exit Wilmar JV; Blackstone looks to sell realty assets

Premium Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group | Credit: Reuters

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd is looking to sell its stake in its joint venture with Singapore’s Wilmar International, a media report said. Adani Enterprises has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Mumbai-listed Adani Wilmar Ltd for a few months, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter. Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in ......