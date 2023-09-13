Grapevine: Actis mulls roads InvIT; BlueStone seeks fresh round

Premium
Alternative investment firm Actis is looking to monetise its Indian portfolio of operating road assets through an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), a media report said. The UK-based firm is planning to raise as much as Rs 2,000 crore (about $241 million), The Economic Times reported, citing two people close to the matter. The development comes more than a year ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.