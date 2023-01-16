Google-backed ShareChat lays off 20% of workforce

Credit: Reuters

Google and Temasek-backed Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd, which runs social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has laid off around 20% of its employees because of "external macro factors" that had impacted the cost and availability of the capital, said a company spokesperson on Monday.

The announcement comes after sharechat" target="_blank">ShareChat's parent company Mohalla Tech had shut its fantasy sports vertical Jeet11, laying off close to 115 employees, earlier last month.

The spokesperson noted, “We need to prepare the company to sustain through these headwinds. Therefore, we’ve had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20% of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this startup journey.”

The company will provide financial packages such as two weeks’ pay as ex gratia for every year served with the company, retaining work assets such as laptops and health and insurance policy for the impacted employees as part of the exit.

“The decision to reduce employee costs was taken after much deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer at ShareChat, had stepped down after his two-year stint.

ShareChat was founded in 2015 by Farid Ahsan, Ankush Sachdeva and Bhanu Pratap Singh. The firm launched Jeet11 in February 2020 to take on the popular gaming fantasy gaming platform Dream11, allowing users to bet on cricket and football matches. In google-temasek-invest-in-sharechat-parent-at-4-9-bn-valuation" target="_blank">June, secured $78 million (about Rs 633 crore) as part of its Series H funding round at a valuation of about $4.9 billion from Google’s parent Alphabet and Temasek Holdings.

ShareChat, Moj, and TakaTak claim to have a combined active user base of nearly 500 million users, making Mohalla Tech the largest homegrown social media organization in India.

India has over 350 million online video users, and the user base growing nearly twice as fast as markets such as China and Indonesia, according to an October 2021 report by Bain and Co.

