Global Entrepreneurship Network recognises Deep Tech startup founder Durga Das as a trailblazing entrepreneur shaping the future of water with Aeronero

Durga Das, founder of Aeronero and a Vital Voices Fellow, has been recognised as one of three trailblazing entrepreneurs to watch during Global Entrepreneurship Week. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional leadership and innovative approach to addressing the global water crisis.

As a VV Venture fellow, Durga gained invaluable insights and resources to further scale Aeronero’s impact. She believes that the VV Venture program is not just a mentor; it’s a lifelong partner, supporting participants not only during the program but throughout their journey of making a meaningful, sustainable impact. The Vital Voices Global Fellowship program provided her with mentorship, networking opportunities, and capacity-building support to enhance her leadership skills and expand her reach.

Aeronero’s groundbreaking air water generation (AWG) technology harnesses the humidity in the air to produce clean drinking water, offering a sustainable solution to water scarcity. The company is not only focused on commercial applications but is also actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, such as the WODER, to provide water access to vulnerable communities.

Leveraging the knowledge and network gained from the Vital Voices Fellowship program, Durga plans to launch the Windependence program. This initiative empowers women by enabling them to produce and distribute clean water, fostering economic independence and community resilience. By creating a source of income and promoting water security, Windependence aims to transform water into a tool for both economic and social empowerment.

Aeronero’s innovative solutions have already made a significant impact:

Aeronero has developed over 270 water solutions that help communities and environments access clean water.

that help communities and environments access clean water. Their solutions have directly improved life for 4 million people by providing safe water and enhancing health in communities.

by providing safe water and enhancing health in communities. Their technology has generated 12 million litres of fresh, drinkable water, creating a sustainable source where traditional supplies are hard to find.

of fresh, drinkable water, creating a sustainable source where traditional supplies are hard to find. Their projects have conserved 50 million litres of water, supporting global efforts to preserve water and promote efficient use.

Durga Das stands alongside two other VV Venture fellows - Pauline Otila and Juliana Villegas. Pauline Otila, founder and managing director of Apiculture Venture Limited in Kenya, has over 20 years of experience in the beekeeping industry. She established her company to empower women and create a market for beehive products. Juliana Villegas, founder of Somos Martina, is dedicated to transforming women's health in Colombia and beyond by providing sustainable underwear for menstruation, incontinence, and postpartum use. Together, these inspiring women are not just building businesses; they're building a better future. Their passion, innovation, and dedication to social impact are truly commendable.

Read the full article here - https://www.genglobal.org/global-entrepreneurship-week/news/three-trailblazing-founders-watch-global-entrepreneurship-week.

To learn more about Aeronero and Durga Das' commitment to sustainable water solutions, please visit www.aeronero.life.

