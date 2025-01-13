From Shark Tank to Seamless Living: Indulge Global Redefines Convenience via WhatsApp

Indulge Global has firmly positioned itself as a trailblazer in the luxury concierge industry, delivering bespoke experiences to an exclusive clientele that includes prominent industrialists, celebrities, and visionaries such as Washington Sundar, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjiv Bajaj, Kunal Shah, and Nikhil Kamath. Known for its unparalleled level of exclusivity and personalized service, Indulge Global provides seamless access to its offerings through WhatsApp.

The brand gained significant attention during its appearance on Season 4 of Shark Tank, where it showcased its innovative approach to luxury living. The episode highlighted Indulge Global’s unique value proposition, including its 0% commission model and the 24/7 concierge team, affectionately known as the ‘Genies’. In addition to the model's transparency, the founders shared details of the company’s final shares, underscoring their respect for early investors. The episode generated a strong response, with an influx of interest from affluent individuals eager to experience this next-generation luxury service. Indulge Global has effectively tapped into a growing demand for seamless, on-demand luxury solutions.

Founded by Karan Bhangay and Advita Bihani, seasoned entrepreneurs with a strategic vision for the luxury market, Indulge Global embodies a meticulous, long-term approach to building a luxury startup. They compare their journey to a test match - requiring patience, detailed planning, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The INDULGE APP, often referred to as the world’s most expensive app, is a testament to their forward-thinking approach. More than a service platform, the app functions as a comprehensive luxury ecosystem, offering features such as personalized calendars, Indulge Tokens for streamlined transactions, and curated content highlighting the latest in luxury trends.

To meet the growing demand for localized luxury services, Indulge Global has launched INDULGE BLUE. This service, priced at ₹50,000 annually, provides a dedicated relationship manager available during business hours, tailored specifically to the Indian market. In contrast, the global offering, priced at ₹4,00,000 annually, provides 24/7 concierge services across 180+ countries. This dual-tier model reflects Indulge Global’s commitment to delivering customized solutions that meet the unique needs of both local and international clients.

In an era where time itself has become a luxury, Indulge Global’s offerings align perfectly with the expectations of clients who prioritize both efficiency and indulgence. By combining India’s rich heritage of hospitality with cutting-edge technology, the brand not only meets local demands but also brings Indian luxury to the global stage.

For Indulge Global, true luxury goes beyond material possessions - it is about creating meaningful experiences, building relationships, and crafting unforgettable memories. Through its groundbreaking app, premier concierge services, and impactful Shark Tank debut, Indulge Global is setting a new benchmark for luxury, redefining the industry and shaping the future of the global luxury landscape.

