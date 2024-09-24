Four ways This Pune-Based Brand Is Disrupting The Beverages Market

1. Rio sources its beverage cans from Ball Corporation, the world’s biggest can manufacturer that supplies cans made of 70% recycled aluminium.

In an era where environmental consciousness is at the forefront of consumer priorities, the choice of packaging for beverages has become a critical decision. RIO InnoBev Pvt Ltd, is at the forefront of this green revolution, offering their Bubbly Fruit Drink “RIO” and their Energy Drink “RIO BOOM” in 250 ml aluminium cans. This choice not only aligns with their commitment to sustainability but also resonates with their Gen Z target consumers, who are increasingly mindful of their environmental footprint. Aluminium cans stand out as one of the most sustainable packaging options available today. They are infinitely recyclable, meaning they can be recycled over and over again without any loss of quality.With a global recycling rate of 69% and high recycling yields, aluminium cans are the world’s most recycled beverage container. For consumers, aluminium beverage packaging is lightweight, unbreakable and easy to hold so it can go anywhere they go and also aluminium cans cool faster providing a quick refreshment solution specially in a tropical climate like India.

2. They’re Selling Art On A Can

Advertisement

The company believes that their products are not just beverages but a vibrant celebration of individuality and creativity. RIO graffiti-styled cans are a perfect embodiment of this philosophy, merging the worlds of refreshment and artistic expression.

Each can is designed with bold, eye-catching graffiti art, making it more than just a can of bubbly fruit drinks and energy drinks. These cans are collectibles, resonating with the dynamic and expressive spirit of Gen Z. By embracing graffiti—a form of art that symbolises rebellion, freedom, and originality—RIO is trying to connect their audience on a deeper level.

This artistic approach not only enhances the visual appeal of RIO cans but also enriches the consumer experience, making each sip of RIO a part of a larger, creative journey.

Advertisement

3. Rio’s Offering An Unbelievable Number of Alternative Flavours -

Unlike the conventional offerings of colas, lemonades, oranges, and mango drinks, RIO delivers a refreshing and unique taste experience that stands out in the crowded beverage market. Each RIO flavour is crafted with exotic fruit blends that tantalise the taste buds and offer a new adventure with every sip. From the rich, tropical taste of Acai berries to the vibrant and tangy sweet notes of WildBerries, RIO beverages are designed to surprise and delight. By choosing RIO, consumers are opting for more than just a drink; they are embracing a journey of flavour exploration that sets them apart from the ordinary and resonates with the modern, adventurous spirit of Gen Z.

4. Accessible Pricing

Advertisement

Targeted at Gen Z, the company has focused on a more affordable price point for its energy drink as compared to its competitors. While other brands in the market, especially energy drinks are priced at INR 60-150 per product, Rio’s energy drink aka Rio Boom can be purchased at INR 45.

All in all, the company’s commitment to affordability and a product that catches the eye ensures that the unique flavours and refreshing experience of RIO are available to all, making every day a little more vibrant, indulgent and enjoyable.

As the company’s popularity grows, so does its desire to bring new flavours into the market along with a massive growth expansion plan: one of these was signing on with Gruhas Gusto, a 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures. “ This was a strategic move aimed at advancing our mission and helping us scale with speed through collaboration with like-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to promoting healthy living,” shares Rahul Sangoi (Co - Founder of RIO). “Moving ahead, we’re also going to be experimenting with low-calorie beverages, BCAA-infused energy beverages and protein-based beverages,” he concludes, effectively signing off on the future and the potential of the Indian beverage market.

Advertisement

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments