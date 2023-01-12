Former BetterPlace exec joins Scaler to lead data science, ML ops

Manish Pansari, Senior Vice President - Business, Scaler

Sequoia Capital-backed edtech firm Scaler on Thursday appointed Manish Pansari as the senior vice president to its data science and machine learning vertical.

Pansari had joined the company in November last year, as per his LinkedIn profile.

“Manish will lead the data Science and machine learning business, providing differentiated and aspirational offerings for technical skilling. With an immediate focus on the Indian market, he will be responsible for scaling the DSML vertical,” Scaler said in a statement.

Pansari comes with an experience of over 20 years and has worked at key managerial positions at firms including BetterPlace and Myntra Jabong, among others.

“I look forward to further building Scaler - growing the business profitably, with a focus on driving learning outcomes and delivering a superlative experience for all our learners and partners,” Pansari said on his appointment.

Launched in 2019 by Abhimanyu Saxena, the edtech platform, run by parent Interviewbit Technologies Pvt Ltd, provides upskilling offerings to college students and tech professionals. It primarily operates via two flagship programs including Scaler Academy and Scaler DSML.

The firm claims to have clocked a consistent month-on-month growth of about 15% in 2022. The growth was on the back of several key developments, including the startup’s foray into the US market, launch of its co-living campuses, strengthening of its leadership team, and the launch of its learning application on Android devices. The firm also claims that its learners see a 4.5x return on investment and salary hike of approximately 126%.

Last February, the Bengaluru-based startup raised about $55 million in a Series B fundraise led by Lightrock India at a $710 million post-money valuation. Its existing investors, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management also participated in the round.

It had also acquired Delhi-based online learning platform Coding Elements in August 2021, in an all-cash deal worth $1 million, which was its first inorganic expansion deal. It had set that it has set aside about $ 8 million to execute its inorganic expansion plans.

