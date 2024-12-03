FlexiLoans taps another investor after getting three new Series C backers

Premium
Mumbai-based digital lender FlexiLoans is adding another investor to its cap table, less than three months after raising Series C capital from three new backers. The fintech startup, which raised Rs 290 crore ($34.5 million) in September from global impact investors Accion and Nuveen, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's venture capital firm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.