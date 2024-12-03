FlexiLoans taps another investor after getting three new Series C backers
  FlexiLoans taps another investor after getting three new Series C backers

FlexiLoans taps another investor after getting three new Series C backers

By Roshan Abraham

  • 03 Dec 2024
FlexiLoans taps another investor after getting three new Series C backers
(From left) Flexiloans co-founders Manish Lunia, Deepak Jain and Ritesh Jain

Mumbai-based digital lender FlexiLoans is adding another investor to its cap table, less than three months after raising Series C capital from three new backers.  The fintech startup, which raised Rs 290 crore ($34.5 million) in September from global impact investors Accion and Nuveen, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani&#39;s venture capital firm ......

